Ulaanbaatar to introduce BYD’s Sky Shuttle electric transit system

Under the preliminary agreement, the project's feasibility study will be finalized by December, with construction work set to begin in March 2027.

Purevdagva Byaruuzana, Governor of the Capital City and Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, stated, "We are firmly committed to initiating BYD Group's 'Sky Shuttle' project as a top priority in 2027. Pursuant to the Governor's decree, a working group covering three main operational directions with BYD Group has been established, led by my senior advisor, Batbayasgalan J. The engineering and design work will be completed by December 5 this year. We aim to start construction in March 2027 and conduct trial operations of the battery-powered public transit system by November of the same year. The project will be implemented either through a competitive selection process or via a public-private partnership (PPP) model."

The "Sky Shuttle," a novel public transit solution, operates on electric batteries along dedicated elevated tracks.

Officials highlighted that this system will enable reliable public transit operations unimpeded by road traffic congestion. "BYD Company Limited" is a global leader in electric vehicles, battery technology, and renewable energy, having sold over 17 million electric vehicles worldwide.

In June 2026, BYD initiated a project to construct 20,000 ultra-fast charging stations capable of fully charging electric vehicles in nine minutes across China, with 7,000 stations completed to date. The "Sky Shuttle" system, powered by BYD's proprietary Blade Battery technology, is currently operational across 10 cities in China as well as in São Paulo, Brazil.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh would pay a state visit to Germany from October 19 to 22 at the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.