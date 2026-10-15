President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Germany

According to Mongolia’s presidential office, the trip will be the first visit to Germany by a Mongolian head of state in 14 years and coincides with the 100th anniversary of educational cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in education, science and culture. Mongolia and Germany are also set to sign a joint declaration outlining priority areas for strengthening and advancing their strategic partnership.

Khurelsukh and Steinmeier will attend the opening of the exhibition “Chinggis Khaan and the World of the Mongols” in Berlin.

A series of bilateral events will also take place on the sidelines of the visit, including the Mongolia-Germany Business Forum, Mongolia-Germany Science Day, and international academic conferences focusing on cultural exchange in Eurasia after the Mongol era and the 120th anniversary of writer Dashdorjiin Natsagdorj.

The visit follows Steinmeier’s state visit to Mongolia in 2024, when the two countries elevated their relationship from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership during celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nalibayev met with Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar, who arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.