Ulaanbaatar Metro construction to commence in 2026

According to the Office of the Governor of Ulaanbaatar, the feasibility study (FS) and concept design have already been finalized. In parallel, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is being conducted jointly by Korea’s Inojen Co., Ltd and Mongolia’s Eco Natur LLC consultancy, with completion expected in December, 2025.

Currently, an average of 347,000 vehicles traverse Ulaanbaatar each day along the east-west corridors. During peak hours, commuters spend between three to four hours in traffic, contributing to substantial economic losses through reduced productivity, increased fuel consumption, and mounting social pressures.

Mayor Nyambaatar Khishgee stated that the Ulaanbaatar Metro tender has been launched, with final selection among 27 enterprises scheduled for December 15. He added that project planning and financing are ongoing, while the fourth-stage selection for the tram project will begin on December 1, 2025.

The metro’s commissioning is anticipated to improve air quality and contribute to better public health.

Transit-oriented development (TOD) will be introduced around metro stations, with shopping and service hubs planned adjacent to each stop to boost local economic activity. The metro is estimated to cut travel times from 45 minutes by bus to about 15 minutes, offering direct support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Each station could accommodate around 10 SMEs, amounting to 150–200 businesses across the network. In addition, development activities around the stations are projected to generate roughly 150,000 new jobs.

