Tajikistan and South Korea sign memo to build Dushanbe Metro

Following the talks the Transport Ministry of Tajikistan and South Korean companies signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the start of implementing three transport projects, including the project for a logistics center in the free economic zone of Kulyab, a preliminary feasibility study for the Dushanbe Metro (Route 2: from the State Circus building to the “Eastern Gate” of the city) and project on consultative support for the Working Group on metro construction in the capital of Tajikistan.

The projects are scheduled for November 2025 – July 2026.

Earlier this year, the country’s Transport Ministry presented the Dushanbe Metro development plan.

According to the project, the metro system will consist of three lines, connecting the city center with the southern, northern, and eastern gates of the capital.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Riyadh Metro reached 100 million rider milestone in under nine months.