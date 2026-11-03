UK’s University of Exeter considers opening branch in Kazakhstan

The preliminary list of academic programs under consideration includes Mining, Petroleum Engineering, Advanced Materials Science and Sustainable Development Management. The proposed fields have been selected to address Kazakhstan’s demand for qualified engineering, technology and management professionals. A comprehensive assessment of the project is currently underway.

The issue was discussed in London during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, and University of Exeter Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Alexandra Gerbasi. The meeting took place as part of a European roadshow aimed at attracting international investment for the development of Alatau City, a national project launched at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK in higher education and research, as well as training specialists for the mining industry and other priority sectors.

Particular attention was paid to developing mining education in Kazakhstan with the participation of the Camborne School of Mines, one of the UK’s leading academic centers specializing in mining and training professionals for the mineral resources sector.

Both sides expressed interest in strengthening academic cooperation, expanding educational programs and creating new opportunities to train specialists to meet the needs of Kazakhstan’s domestic industries.

The University of Exeter is one of the UK’s leading public research universities. Founded in 1855, it is a member of the Russell Group. The university ranks 136th in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and is particularly well regarded for its programs in geology, geophysics and environmental sciences.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UK eye boosting cooperation in energy, transport and AI.