Ukraine negotiations wrap up in Switzerland

Rubio said work on the plan would continue at the technical level, noting that negotiators were close to resolving the remaining issues. He stressed that the document remains flexible and is being updated daily as the sides search for terms that could satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow. According to Rubio, the outstanding points are manageable but require more time.

The White House later confirmed that changes had been made to the 28 point proposal following input from senior U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials. A joint U.S.-Ukrainian statement described the meetings as highly productive and said the updated framework identifies clear next steps toward alignment on key positions.

US officials are preparing for a separate round of discussions with Russia, which will take place at a different location.

The diplomatic activity in Switzerland precedes a scheduled meeting of EU leaders on Monday and a virtual session of the thirty-country coalition supporting Ukraine. With various proposals under discussion and multiple stakeholders involved, the coming days will indicate whether the current progress can be consolidated into a coordinated peace framework.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported Trump’s Ukraine peace plan.