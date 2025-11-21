EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

    16:50, 21 November 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday expressed support for the U.S. President's efforts to settle the situation around Ukraine, and Donald Trump's plan for peace, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    This has been stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a press conference with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Kazakh leader said that during the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current regional and international agenda, noting both sides’ positions were “similar on all issues discussed.”

    Given the current challenging geopolitical situation, I express support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to settle the situation around Ukraine, and his peace plan, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “Kazakhstan welcomes the common commitment of Armenia and Azerbaijan to peace,” added the Kazakh President.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan’s position regarding negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. 

