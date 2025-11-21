Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

This has been stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a press conference with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Kazakh leader said that during the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current regional and international agenda, noting both sides’ positions were “similar on all issues discussed.”

Given the current challenging geopolitical situation, I express support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to settle the situation around Ukraine, and his peace plan, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “Kazakhstan welcomes the common commitment of Armenia and Azerbaijan to peace,” added the Kazakh President.

