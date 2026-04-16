UK universities to open their branches in Kazakhstan

The Senate committee emphasized that the document establishes the core principles of political, economic, legal, humanitarian, and environmental cooperation, elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

It also opens opportunities for investment, trade, and joint projects and development of joint projects in priority sectors, including energy and renewables, mining, high technologies, digitalization, financial services, agriculture, and sustainable water use.

Besides, it strengthens ties between judicial and law enforcement bodies. The agreement promotes exchange of experience in the rule of law and justice and enhances coordination on mutual legal assistance and enforcement of court decisions.

In the sphere of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the document provides for joint educational programs and the opening of UK university branches in Kazakhstan, expanding student and faculty exchanges and creating opportunities for joint exhibitions, festivals, and collaboration between museums and archives.

Particular attention is given to the green economy and climate adaptation. As stated there, the UK's lead in climate technologies will support Kazakhstan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.

As written before, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry is working to ease visa procedures with Great Britain.