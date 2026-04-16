Kazakhstan works to ease visa regime with Great Britain

The Kazakh Senate debates ratification of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Senator Saken Arubayev, currently, UK citizens can stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 30 days, while Kazakh citizens must obtain a UK visa, often more complex than a Schengen visa.

Arman Issetov acknowledged this imbalance, noting that the UK has recently tightened migration requirements. He stressed Kazakhstan continues to raise the issue in bilateral negotiations, aiming for gradual progress.

He also highlighted that ratification of the new agreement will provide a stronger foundation for advancing dialogue.

The first steps are expected to focus on easing visa rules for students, academics, official delegations, and business representatives.

Earlier, deputies of the Kazakh Senate ratified the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.