UK to tighten asylum policy and refugee family reunification rules

Family reunification visa suspended until spring 2026

According to the document, the issuance of family reunion visas for relatives of individuals with recognised refugee status or humanitarian protection was suspended on 4 September 2025. Authorities announced the need to review entry requirements, with applications expected to reopen in spring 2026 - already under new eligibility criteria.

Reasons for the tightening

The government argues that the current rules may have acted as a “pull factor” for those seeking asylum and placed additional pressure on local authorities, particularly in the area of housing provision. The number of family reunion visas issued increased from around 5,500 per year to 19,258 people in 2024.

In addition, the Prime Minister described the existing system as “unfair,” noting that individuals arriving in the country illegally gained access to more favourable conditions than British citizens and legal labour migrants.

Planned restrictions

Under the proposed reforms, the ability to bring family members may no longer be automatic. A mandatory residence period in the UK and a contribution requirement - such as employment, knowledge of the English language, or participation in community programmes - are expected to be introduced.

Criticism and potential consequences

The House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee criticized the lack of an impact assessment regarding the visa suspension and called on the government to provide a more detailed analysis. Experts warn that stricter rules may hinder refugee integration, increase the risk of family separation, and lead to a rise in illegal border crossings.

According to the document, in 2024, 56% of family reunion visas were issued to children and 37% to women.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States is also advancing a series of more restrictive immigration measures amid political pressure to reduce federal spending and address rising healthcare costs associated with long-term public assistance.