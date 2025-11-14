U.S. Secretary of State Rubio instructs diplomats to weigh obesity in visa decisions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed American diplomats to treat obesity as a potential factor for rejecting foreign nationals seeking visas, expanding the list of health-related conditions that consular officers must review. The guidance, outlined in a cable dated November 6 and reported by U.S. media, frames the measure as a stricter application of the federal “public charge” rule.

According to excerpts of the cable, visa officers are instructed to consider obesity along with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and certain cancers when assessing whether an applicant may later rely on publicly funded assistance programs. The public charge rule has been part of U.S. immigration law for more than a century and allows authorities to deem individuals inadmissible if they are likely to require government support.

The cable cites the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noting that adult obesity is associated with health problems that can require long-term and costly care. Officials are advised to determine whether such conditions could lead to future financial burdens for federal programs like Supplemental Security Income or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families initiative.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the move reflects the administration’s broader effort to ensure federal spending remains focused on U.S. citizens. She stated that authorities have long had the ability to deny visas to individuals who are expected to seek publicly funded healthcare in the United States.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the measure is part of the administration’s commitment to enforcing existing immigration laws and safeguarding public resources.

The latest guidance comes as the administration continues to pursue tighter immigration policies, including more restrictive interpretations of longstanding rules and efforts to increase annual deportation figures.

As Kazinform News Agency reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a yearly fee of US$100,000 on H-1B nonimmigrant visa applications for highly skilled foreign workers, as his administration seeks to ensure that tech firms train American workers rather than rely on foreign labor.