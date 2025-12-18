UK’s return to Erasmus signals cautious reset in post-Brexit relations with the EU

The agreement allows UK students to study at European universities for up to a year as part of their degree programs without paying additional tuition fees, while European students will be able to do the same in the UK. The deal covers the 2027-28 academic year, with any continuation subject to further negotiations.

Under the terms announced by the British government, the UK will pay £570 million to participate in the expanded Erasmus+ scheme starting in 2027. Officials said this figure represents a negotiated reduction of about 30% from the standard contribution that would have applied based on the UK’s economic size. However, this amount is roughly double what the UK contributed to Erasmus during its membership in the EU.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the UK minister responsible for relations with the EU, said the agreement reflects progress in rebuilding cooperation with Brussels and emphasized the educational and skills-related benefits of renewed participation in the program.

Opposition politicians criticized the move, arguing it undermines the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum and imposes additional costs on taxpayers. Conservative figures said the government had made concessions to the EU without securing sufficient returns, while also questioning whether Erasmus offers better value than the UK’s existing alternative.

The Erasmus program was discontinued in the UK at the end of 2020, following the country’s departure from the EU. At the time, the government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued the scheme did not provide value for money, citing an imbalance between incoming and outgoing students and a net cost to UK taxpayers.

In its final year of UK participation in 2020, Erasmus allocated €144 million, or about £126 million, in EU funding to support 55,700 participants in projects involving the UK. That year, nearly 9,900 UK students and trainees went abroad through the scheme, while around 16,100 participants came to the UK.

After leaving Erasmus, the UK introduced the Turing Scheme in 2021. Named after mathematician Alan Turing, it provides funding for international study and work placements worldwide. In the most recent academic year, the Turing Scheme received £105 million, supporting 43,200 placements across higher education, further education, and schools.

Ministers who launched the Turing Scheme said it was designed to broaden access for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and offer greater support for travel costs. However, some students and universities have raised concerns about funding levels, administrative complexity, and reliability compared with Erasmus.

The government has acknowledged that the cost of rejoining Erasmus is higher than past contributions, but noted that the program has since expanded significantly. Erasmus+ now has a much larger budget and a wider scope, including schools, adult education, and sports. Officials estimate that more than 100,000 people in the UK could benefit from renewed participation.

Supporters of Erasmus argue that the scheme delivers economic benefits by strengthening universities, boosting international collaboration, and improving graduates’ skills and employability. Student organizations have long campaigned for the UK’s return, describing the agreement as a positive step for future cohorts.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reopened talks with the EU earlier this year, indicating that student exchanges and youth mobility could form part of a broader effort to reset relations with the bloc.

Students currently studying abroad offered mixed views on the existing Turing Scheme. Some said funding constraints limited access, while others described administrative hurdles when arranging placements independently. Several welcomed the return of Erasmus, saying it could simplify processes and provide more predictable financial support.

For now, the agreement applies only to the 2027-28 academic year, leaving the long-term future of UK participation in Erasmus dependent on further negotiations between London and Brussels.

