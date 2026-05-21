UK radio station apologises over false King Charles death announcement

The radio station published an official statement signed by its manager Peter Moore, explaining that the incident was caused by a computer error that accidentally activated the broadcaster’s emergency “Death of a Monarch” procedure.

“Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away,” the statement said.

According to the station, broadcasting temporarily went silent after the protocol was triggered, alerting staff to the problem and allowing them to restore normal programming.

Radio Caroline also apologized directly to King Charles III and listeners.

“We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused,” the statement added.

The broadcaster noted that it had previously aired Christmas messages by both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III and expressed hope to continue doing so in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Charles III delivered a rare address to the U.S. Congress during his state visit to the United States.