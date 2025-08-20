UK inflation rises to highest level since January 2024
20:17, 20 August 2025
British inflation hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8% from 3.6% in June, official data showed on Wednesday, once again leaving the country with the biggest price growth problem amongst the world's big rich economies, QNA reports.
As well as the rise in the headline rate, which was the highest since January 2024, inflation in Britain's services sector accelerated to 5% from 4.7% a month earlier.
The Bank of England (BoE) had expected headline inflation to rise to 3.8% in July with services prices rising by 4.9%.
Sterling rose slightly after the data was published.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s CPI in July stood at 11.8% on an annual basis.