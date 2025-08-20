UK inflation rises to highest level since January 2024

As well as the rise in the headline rate, which was the highest since January 2024, inflation in Britain's services sector accelerated to 5% from 4.7% a month earlier.

The Bank of England (BoE) had expected headline inflation to rise to 3.8% in July with services prices rising by 4.9%.

Sterling rose slightly after the data was published.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s CPI in July stood at 11.8% on an annual basis.