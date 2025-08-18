Kazakhstan’s CPI in July stood at 11.8% on an annual basis

The press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan said that annual inflation picked up in 12 regions, eased in seven regions and remained unchanged in one region.

Annual growth in food prices in July accelerated to 11.2%, from 10.6% in June, with the highest growth recorded in Akmola region – 14.0% and the lowest in Almaty city – 8.8%.

Non-food inflation rose to 9.5% annually in July, up from 9.4% in June. Abai region recorded the highest annual inflation rate among non-food consumer price indices – 12.2% and Pavlodar region - the lowest (7.0%).

Prices for paid services in July slowed down to 14.9% on-year, a decline from 16.1% in June, with Mangistau region recording the lowest growth nationwide – 9.3%.

According to the Bank, the CPI stood at 0.7% on a monthly basis.

