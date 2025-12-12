UK launches new Military Intelligence Services, citing rising security threats

The announcement follows the Strategic Defence Review recommendations. The reform will bring all intelligence units from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, UK Space Command and Permanent Joint Headquarters under one structure for the first time, aiming to accelerate data gathering and analysis as adversaries intensify cyber-attacks, threaten global logistics and disrupt satellites.

— As threats increase, we are making defence intelligence smarter. This Government is delivering the recommendations in the Strategic Defence Review, putting Britain at the leading edge of military innovation. For intelligence, this means cutting-edge technology, clearer structures and faster data flows. This gives us sharper insights into what our adversaries might do next, so we protect our forces, safeguard critical infrastructure, and deter changing threats, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The MoD also launched the new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit (DCIU), which will be responsible for protecting “most sensitive capabilities” like the nuclear deterrent and important infrastructure, “while strengthening cooperation with the UK intelligence agencies and NATO allies.”

General Sir Jim Hockenhull, Commander of the Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, stressed the role of intelligence in the armed forces: “Intelligence sits at the heart of defence. Underpinning everything we do, it provides the insight and foresight we need and enables our operations. In an increasingly complex and volatile world where threats are always evolving, our intelligence operations are always on, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Training for the new structure will be provided by the Military Intelligence Academy, which offers programmes in cyber intelligence, space research and geospatial analysis. A key element of the restructured system will be a facility at RAF Wyton, featuring a data-integration centre that will analyse information, including inputs from the Five Eyes alliance.

The MoD stated that the unified approach will provide faster and clearer warnings to protect armed forces, critical infrastructure and the public. The creation of the MIS is part of the UK government’s broader plan to expand national security spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, alongside ongoing investments in defence capability.

