The statement on Tuesday said the British government announced the sanctions package targeting the Houthis "for deliberately attempting to undermine stability in the Middle East."

The behavior of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families, it said.

It added that the Houthis have increased attacks against Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure, resulting in a number of fatalities, and renewed conflict inside Yemen.

Earlier, it was reported that a Houthi attack targeting a tower in Riyadh’s financial district damaged several floors of the building and neighboring structures, with no injuries reported.