According to the General Directorate of Civil Defense, emergency teams responded to the incident on Thursday, November 19.

Authorities said they immediately implemented approved procedures and measures to protect lives and property.

The Civil Defense Directorate described the targeting of civilian facilities as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and warned of the dangers posed by the Houthi militia’s hostile actions.

Earlier, it was reported that 17 people were killed and more than 330 were injured in attacks on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.