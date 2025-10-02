UK and Central Asia swap migration data strategies for stronger co-op

The meeting, organized by the UK government and the EGED (Effective Governance for Economic Development) Programme, brought together the national statistical services of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Participants also held bilateral talks with their UK counterparts to strengthen cooperation in the field of statistics. The EGED Programme is a five-year UK-funded initiative aimed at enhancing the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of economic policymaking across Central Asia.

