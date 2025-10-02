Central Asia – U.S. First Think Tanks Forum kicks off in Tashkent

The event is expected to strengthen regional ties and serve as a platform for developing new initiatives.

As part of the forum, participants are discussing a wide range of issues, including the expansion of trade and investment, the introduction of innovations and advanced technologies, the development of green energy, the rational use of critical minerals, and the deepening of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The forum is organized with the support of Washington’s leading think tanks, including the Caspian Policy Center and the Heritage Foundation, as well as the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, the American-Kyrgyz Business Council, and the American-Tajik Business Council.

Delegations from the United States and Central Asian countries are participating in the discussions, comprising representatives from think tanks, government institutions, and private sector leaders.

To note, the II Astana Think Tank Forum will be held in the Kazakh capital on October 15-16 and bring together top experts, politicians and representatives of think tanks to discuss the transfer from global polarization to partnership.