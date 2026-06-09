UFC set to return to Paris on Sept. 5

UFC Paris will take place at the Accor Arena and mark another major event for French fans, following a series of sold-out shows in Paris.

The promotion highlighted strong interest in the upcoming event and encouraged fans to register early to secure tickets.

The organization stated that following a series of sold-out events and memorable moments in Paris, UFC Paris promises an unmatched atmosphere and intense competition unlike any other.

Alongside the event announcement, UFC also highlighted upcoming bouts featuring two of France’s biggest MMA stars. French heavyweight Ciryl Gane is set to face Alex Pereira for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250 on June 15.

Meanwhile, Benoît Saint Denis is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 329 on July 11.

The fighters for the UFC Paris main event are expected to be announced at a later date.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the White House would become a historic fight-night venue as a UFC arena rises on the South Lawn.