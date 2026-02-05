EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan signs host country agreement for 2029 Winter Asian Games

    19:43, 5 February 2026

    The Winter Asian Games are returning to Kazakhstan in nearly two decades, after the host country agreement has been signed in Milan confirming Kazakhstan as the host of the 2029 Games, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Kazakhstan signs host country agreement for 2029 Winter Asian Games
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The host country agreement was signed between the Olympic Council of Asia and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan at a ceremony attended by the Committee’s President Gennady Golovkin.

    In 2022, the Olympic Council of Asia originally awarded the rights to host the 2029 Winter Asian Games to Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced the suspension of the 2029 Winter Asian Games for an indefinite period.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the draw has taken place for the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco. 

    Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia Gennady Golovkin Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All