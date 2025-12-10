UEFA Champions League: Kazakhstan’s ranking after Kairat’s 5th defeat revealed

The ranking of participating countries, beginning with the League Stage, is calculated based on three factors: the number of clubs each country has in the Champions League and the sporting results those clubs achieve in the tournament.

An analysis of goals, points, wins, and losses shows that England, represented by six clubs, is leading the current Champions League season. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Newcastle have together accumulated 67 points.

Spain ranks second, with its five clubs accumulating a total of 39 points. Italy completes the top three, with four clubs earning 38 points altogether.

Kazakhstan is represented this season by just one club — FC Kairat of Almaty. After five rounds, the team has earned a single point, which has left Kazakhstan in last place, 17th, in the country rankings.

