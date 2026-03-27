UEFA approves concept of new stadium in Kazakhstan’s Aktau

The facility is planned to be built on the Caspian Sea coast in the Samal district. Khamiyev noted that the stadium is intended not only as a sports venue but also as an architectural landmark that will enhance the city’s tourist appeal, his post on Facebook reads.

The project envisions a stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators, designed to ensure full stands and a vibrant atmosphere while meeting international standards.

The concept was officially approved by UEFA on March 10, 2026, paving the way for Aktau to host official Category 4 international matches in the future.

The complex will also include a modern football academy, focused on training young athletes and strengthening the region’s sports infrastructure.

Project documentation has been submitted to the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry. Following the design stage, exact timelines for construction are expected to be determined by the end of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that new modern sports facilities are planned across Kazakhstan.

To note, Kyzylorda stadium’s UEFA license date revealed.