Kyzylorda stadium’s UEFA license date revealed

Licensed by the Football Federation of Kazakhstan, the stadium has been included in the UEFA Time program as a Category 4 venue.

According to UEFA data, the stadium fully meets Category 4 requirements, while its playing surface has passed FIFA testing and received the highest rating — the FIFA Quality Pro certificate — making Kaysar Arena eligible to host major matches and international competitions. The new stadium has also been listed on UEFA’s official website.

Kaysar Arena in Kyzylorda was officially opened on October 4 with the final of the Kazakhstan Cup.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the new football stadium in Kyzylorda in late October last year.