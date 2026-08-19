UEFA allocates €7.75 million to Kazakhstan’s football clubs

According to the Kazakhstan Football Federation, the funds are earmarked for modernising club training systems and developing youth football in the country.

Kazakhstan received a total of €7.754 million, which was divided equally among 13 Premier League clubs from the 2025 season that met UEFA’s eligibility criteria. Each club received €596,461.

The recipients included European competition participants Astana, Aktobe and Ordabasy, as well as Tobol, Elimai, Zhenis, Okzhetpes, Qyzyljar, Ulytau, Kaysar, Zhetysu, Atyrau and Turan.

Almaty’s Kairat was not included in the solidarity payment distribution, as the club secured direct UEFA prize money for reaching the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kairat earned €350,000 (188.2 million tenge) in UEFA prize money after advancing to the second qualifying round of the Champions League.