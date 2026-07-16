Kairat earns €350,000 after advancing in UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Kairat secured its place in the next round by defeating Montenegro's Sutjeska 4-1 on aggregate in the opening qualifying round.

The club received 175,000 euros for its participation in the opening qualifying round and secured another 175,000 euros by reaching the second round, bringing its total prize money to 350,000 euros.

In the second qualifying round, Kairat will face Cyprus' Omonia. The matches are scheduled for July 21-22 and July 28-29.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain became the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in the opening semi-final.