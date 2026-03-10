Uber lets women choose women drivers

Launched nationally on International Women’s Day, the feature allows women to request women drivers, reserve trips in advance with women behind the wheel, or set a preference in the app to increase their chances of being matched with a woman driver.

Women drivers can also opt to receive trip requests only from women riders, providing more control over who they drive for. In cities where teen accounts are available, teens and their guardians can similarly select women drivers for added safety and comfort.

The initiative began in 2019 after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive and has since grown into a global program. Women Preferences is now active in over 40 countries for drivers and seven countries for riders, including the U.S., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Brazil, and Spain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uber Technologies Inc. would invest over $100 million in high-capacity charging hubs for autonomous vehicles across the United States.