Uber and Momenta to launch Robotaxi trials in Munich

According to the statement, the partnership will integrate Momenta’s AI-driven autonomous driving technology into Uber’s global platform, aiming to deliver a safe, scalable, and efficient Robotaxi service in Europe and beyond.

“Testing L4 autonomous vehicles in Munich allows us to showcase how Momenta’s AI-driven Robotaxi technology can transform urban mobility, as a new chapter in the region’s rich automotive heritage,” said Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized that Germany has shaped the global automotive industry for more than a century, and now Munich will help define the future of transportation through autonomous technologies.

Photo credit: Momenta press release

Momenta already partners with leading German automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and its driver assistance systems are installed in more than 400,000 vehicles. In China, the company has launched a Robotaxi service in Shanghai and plans to begin commercial operations without onboard safety operators by the end of this year.

Uber and Momenta signed a strategic agreement in May 2025 to introduce autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform in international markets outside the United States and China.

