Saudi Arabia launches first self-driving vehicle trial in Riyadh under Vision 2030

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the trial was inaugurated in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who also chairs the Public Transport Authority. He emphasised that the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to build a fully integrated transport sector that bolsters economic growth and enhances quality of life.



The pilot is the result of a cross-government collaboration involving the Ministry of Interior, the digital economy and innovation ecosystem, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation.



The autonomous vehicles are currently being tested in real-world environments including King Khalid International Airport, key highways, and selected areas in central Riyadh. Each vehicle carries a safety operator on board to ensure maximum safety while performance of the intelligent systems is closely monitored by the Public Transport Authority.



The trial, Al-Jasser noted, represents a pioneering example of public-private partnership in embracing AI and home-grown innovation to build a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future for mobility in the country.



Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia has retained the top spot in the MENA venture capital investment for the first half of 2025.