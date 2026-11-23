Bernar Kari, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Haitham Al Khazaleh, Director of Underwriting, represented ECI at the signing ceremony. Ayan Bektybayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board, represented KazakhExport.

The collaboration, originally established in June 2023, reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to strengthening institutional cooperation and facilitating greater engagement between UAE and Kazakh businesses. Its renewal provides a framework for expanding collaboration in export credit insurance, trade risk protection and export financing solutions, helping businesses navigate international markets with greater confidence.

Under the renewed MoU, the two organisations will also explore financing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), exchange market intelligence and country risk information, and enhance cooperation on supply chain risks. The agreement further provides for joint seminars and workshops to raise awareness of trade protection solutions against non-payment risks arising from commercial and political uncertainties, with particular emphasis on solutions developed through their partnership.

Commenting on the renewal, Bernar Kari said, “Renewing our partnership with KazakhExport underscores our shared commitment to strengthening international trade and creating new opportunities for UAE-based businesses across borders. This partnership directly aligns with ECI’s mission to boost non-oil exports, simultaneously extending comprehensive protection to SMEs, thereby enriching the UAE's economic diversification. Through our continued engagement with KazakhExport, we look forward to deepening cooperation, exchanging expertise and helping businesses in both countries access new markets and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

Ayan Bektybayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board, KazakhExport, said,“We see significant potential for cooperation between our two institutions. As a subsidiary of Baiterek National Investment Holding, we are keen to encourage our partners to actively explore investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. We stand ready to support investors from the UAE through the wide range of financial instruments and support mechanisms available across the Baiterek Group. We believe this partnership can serve as a strong platform for facilitating investment, strengthening business ties, and creating new opportunities for companies in both countries.”

The renewed collaboration underscores ECI’s ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships with international export credit agencies and strengthen the support ecosystem available to UAE exporters. By fostering closer institutional cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise and market knowledge, ECI continues to contribute to the UAE’s trade diversification agenda and its ambition to strengthen the global competitiveness of national businesses.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstanis would be able to pay for purchases via QR codes in China, the UAE and Turkiye.