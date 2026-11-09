Kazakhstanis to pay for purchases via QR codes in China, UAE and Turkiye
The Kazakh National Bank is working on the integration of the Kazakh interbank system of mobile payments with similar systems in other countries, deputy Chairman of the National Bank Binur Zhalenov told in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency.
He said among the partners are the UAE, China, Kyrgyzstan, India, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia.
He emphasized integration will allow Kazakh citizens to pay for purchases abroad using their existing banking applications scanning a merchant’s QR code. Foreign nationals will also be able to make QR-code payments while in Kazakhstan using their home-country banking applications.
Earlier, the central banks of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan agreed to develop a mechanism for integrating their national QR payment systems by the end of 2026.
To note, the National Bank of Kazakhstan officially presented the launch of a unified interbank QR payment system, set to become available to users of the country’s major banks on July 17.