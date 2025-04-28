UAE’s Al Khaleej Sugar eyes new plant in Kazakhstan

The project was discussed during a meeting between Marat Sultangaziyev, governor of Almaty region, and Sheikh Jamal Al Ghurair, Managing Director at Al Khaleej Sugar.

Almaty region has significant agricultural potential, said Marat Sultangaziyev, highlighting the need for modern technologies and strong partners to move forward.

The region’s administration office said in a statement that the meeting focused on potential sites for the new plant, areas for sugar beet cultivation, and water supply challenges. A plot of land near the town of Konayev was seen as the most promising option thanks to its strong logistical advantages. However, securing a reliable water source remains an issue, as alternative irrigation options are currently under review.

It is critical to ensure a reliable water supply for crops. The project requires serious preparation, and we will bring in top consultants specializing in hydrology, noted Sheikh Jamal Al Ghurair.

Investors are also exploring the construction of wind power plants to fully meet the plant’s energy needs.

The aim is to create a fully autonomous enterprise powered by renewable energy sources, minimizing the environmental impact, said Al Ghurair.

Al Khaleej Sugar runs the world’s largest independent sugar refinery, accounting for about 3% of the global refined sugar market.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to engage professional consultants to conduct a detailed study of the region’s water resources, aiming to find the best solutions for irrigation and help ensure the project’s success.

As reported earlier, a project for the construction of a high-tech sugar mill with a capacity of up to 150,000 tons of sugar per year is currently underway in Shu, Zhambyl region.