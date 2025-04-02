Zhambyl region to build sugar mill

It is expected to expand the production capacity of the Merke sugar plant from 3,000 to 4,000 tons a day and install a new line at Taraz plant. It is also projected to increase the capacity of the Koksu plant from 2,200 to 5,000 tons of sugar a day.

In addition, a potential investor, Qazsugar CO, is developing the project on the construction of a high-tech sugar mill with a capacity of up to 150,000 tons of sugar a year in the town of Shu in Zhambyl region. The development of an investment project in Almaty region in cooperation with Al Khaleej Sugar company is being negotiated, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

To modernize the Taraz sugar plant, an investment program was developed for 2025-2026. The first stage of repair work with the support of the Agrarian credit corporation is completed.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region will expand sugar beet processing capacities.