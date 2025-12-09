UAE’s Al Ain chosen as 2026 Arab Tourism Capital

The 36th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and the 28th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism took place for the first time in Baghdad, which is the 2025 Arab Tourism Capital.

The Council announced several key decisions, including the selection of Al Ain as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026 and Tunis for 2027.

It was reported that Arab Tourism Organization President Dr. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid was honored by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in recognition of his contributions to advancing joint Arab efforts in tourism.

