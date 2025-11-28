EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Saudi Tourism Authority joins UN Tourism Board of Affiliate Members

    18:49, 28 November 2025

    The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) was elected to the UN Tourism Board of Affiliate Members for 2026-2029, a significant achievement that occurred just one year after Saudi Arabia joined UN Tourism, with the STA ranking among the top five globally in votes received, SPA reports. 

    Saudi Tourism Authority joins UN Tourism Board of Affiliate Members
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The membership reflects Saudi Arabia's prominent international presence, enabling the STA to actively participate in the board's work and enhance cooperation and expertise exchange with other member states. It also supports the STA's efforts to solidify the Kingdom's position on the global tourism map, promote its unique destinations worldwide, and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

    Earlier, it was reported Riyadh Metro breaks the Guinness World Record as the longest fully driverless train network. 

    World News Saudi Arabia Tourism UN
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All