UAE unveils world’s first tea made from palm shoots and green dates

According to WAM, the team is currently testing different blends made from shoots and fruits of various date palm varieties. Scientists are studying how processing methods, including roasting, grinding and freeze-drying, affect the beverage's chemical composition and sensory properties. The resulting samples are being assessed for taste, aroma, appearance and levels of biologically active compounds. The aim is to identify the most balanced combinations in terms of flavour and nutritional value.

These resources are generally not used by the food industry. Unripe fruits are removed during thinning to improve the quality and yield of dates. The shoots are extracted from the seeds during germination.

The project is aimed at supporting sustainable development and the circular economy. It enables by-products of date farming to be converted into high-value products, reduces agricultural waste and promotes more efficient use of natural resources. It also aligns with efforts to strengthen food security and increase the economic value of locally grown crops.

The researchers emphasise that the product is still at the development stage. They are currently completing work to study the beverage's components, assess its commercial potential and examine prospects for bringing it to market.

Earlier, it was reported that Qatar’s imports of Jordanian dates had seen notable growth in 2024.