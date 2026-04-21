UAE to support new rehabilitation center in Kazakh capital

He said, Astana plans to carry out improvement works for 173 urban locations to raise accessibility.

93% of public transport is already adapted. Invataxi services expanded to cover over 2,500 people, with a pilot project launched with Yandex Go.

To note, tourist infrastructure is becoming more inclusive, with five pedestrian routes mapped and monitored via inva.gov.kz.

He said, a 200-bed Zhardem Center provides rehabilitation for adults aged over 18 with psychoneurological conditions.

Besides, the Paralympic Training Center and Tarlan Ice Arena support adaptive sports.

Last year, the Inclusive Sports Center opened its doors to serve 300 people daily with facilities for 12 adaptive sports.

Earlier Qazinform reported, more than 237,000 children with special educational needs were registered as of the 2025–2026 academic year. 90% of them are already receiving specialized support, with plans to reach 95% by the end of the year.