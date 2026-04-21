Over 237,000 сhildren with special needs Kazakhstan receive support

More than 237,000 children with special educational needs were registered as of the 2025–2026 academic year. 90% of them are already receiving specialized support, with plans to reach 95% by the end of the year.

The network of special education organizations working countrywide includes 539 institutions, including psychological-medical-pedagogical consultations, correctional and rehabilitation centers.

Introduction of assistant teachers reduced home-based learning by 11%, returning about 2,000 students to classrooms.

She said over 1,000 inclusion support rooms have been opened in schools, with 40 more planned this year.

To provide accessible and high-quality education, 360 special curricula, 300+ textbooks and teaching materials, and 160 methodological guidelines were developed for collaboration among teachers, specialists, and parents.

The Minister emphasized the 2026–2030 Children of Kazakhstan Concept will help further reduce home-based learning.

To note, Kazakhstan plans to build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.