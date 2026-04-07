UAE to join efforts to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, says the UAE will join any American-led effort, international effort to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that the UAE is resilient and its economic fundamentals are strong.

“We want to see an end to this conflict, but an end to this conflict should not also create a continuous instability in the region. Any agreement would have to address Tehran’s nuclear program as well as the missiles and drones which are still raining on us and on other countries”, he told.

Addressing Iran’s key demand to stop the war - the closure of US bases in the region - the UAE’s top official said that the United States is Abu Dhabi’s main security partner, adding that Iran’s attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours are likely to “concretize” the US role in the Gulf rather than reduce it.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gulf states won’t accept peace without reparations from Iran.