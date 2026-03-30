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    Gulf states won’t accept peace without reparations from Iran, says UAE adviser

    15:50, 30 March 2026

    Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of United Arab Emirates, believes that the Gulf states should be provided with assurances against future attacks, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Gulf states, Iran, UAE, Dubai, Middle East
    Cover credit: Canva / Qazinform

    A peace agreement regarding Iran should include obligations for the Islamic Republic to pay reparations to the countries of the Persian Gulf for the damage caused.

    “Any political solution addressing Iran’s aggression against the Arab states of the Persian Gulf must include clear guarantees to prevent future attacks, enshrine the principle of non-aggression, and require Iran to compensate for the targeting of vital and civilian infrastructure, as well as civilians,” he said in a post on X.

    Gargash added that, prior to the conflict, Iran “deceived its neighbours” about its intentions. The adviser described the actions of the Islamic Republic as “premeditated aggression,” making both of the aforementioned tracks essential in countering the regime.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran expressed its readiness for possible U.S. ground action.

    UAE Iran Middle East Middle East situation World News
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    Азамат Бекжан
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