UAE to host 2026 Triathlon World Championships

The sports event will take place from 13 to 22 November 2026 on Hudayriyat Island. The championships will attract more than 3,000 triathletes from around the world who will compete in six disciplines: duathlon, cross duathlon, cross triathlon, aquathlon, long-distance triathlon, and aquabike.



A programme of festival zones and cultural events will cater to both athletes and attendees. With upwards of 80 per cent of visitors arriving from abroad, the tournament will deliver a substantial boost to Abu Dhabi’s tourism and hospitality markets.



Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), noted that winning the bid shows the world’s growing trust in Abu Dhabi’s ability to host events at the highest level.



