Team Kazakhstan claims 3 gold medals at home Asia Triathlon Cup 2025

Kazakhstani athlete Daryn Konysbayev emerged victorious, claiming the title in the elite men's category with a score of 1:46:28. Russia’s Roman Mineev and Germany’s Till Kramp finished second and third, respectively.

Diana Yerzhanova of Kazakhstan topped the junior women's podium with a result of 1:08:20. Uzbek Diana Biktimirova took home silver, while another Kazakhstani Anel Issabayeva claimed bronze, after scoring 1:10:54.

Kazakhstan’s Yelmurat Kanay, Ilya Krupyakov and Ramazan Ainegov made the junior men’s podium sweep at the home tournament.

