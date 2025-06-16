EN
    Team Kazakhstan claims 3 gold medals at home Asia Triathlon Cup 2025

    17:37, 16 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Burabay hosted the 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup on June 14, bringing together over 120 athletes from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Czechia, Germany, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Estonia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstani athlete Daryn Konysbayev emerged victorious, claiming the title in the elite men's category with a score of 1:46:28. Russia’s Roman Mineev and Germany’s Till Kramp finished second and third, respectively.

    Diana Yerzhanova of Kazakhstan topped the junior women's podium with a result of 1:08:20. Uzbek Diana Biktimirova took home silver, while another Kazakhstani Anel Issabayeva claimed bronze, after scoring 1:10:54.

    Kazakhstan’s Yelmurat Kanay, Ilya Krupyakov and Ramazan Ainegov made the junior men’s podium sweep at the home tournament.

    As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina's position in the latest WTA rankings after the Queen's Club Championships had been revealed. 

    Sport Events Triathlon
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
