UAE showcases cultural and literary diversity at Beijing International Book Fair 2025

The Emirati publishers are presenting their latest works in fields such as Emirati literature, novels, historical studies, scientific books, artificial intelligence, and the history of Arab-Chinese relations, in addition to a strong collection of children’s books.



The UAE Pavilion is also hosting over 15 discussion sessions with Emirati authors, alongside forums on publishing and translation between Arabic and Chinese, and creative workshops, all of which aim to enhance literary exchange and encourage mutual translation efforts.



These events are organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.



Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism, highlighted the importance of his country's participation in this major Asian platform, noting that the Beijing Book Fair allows for the promotion of Arabic language initiatives and the establishment of partnerships with leading cultural, academic, and technological institutions worldwide.



