Sharjah showcases its rich cultural vision at Rio International Book Fair 2025

The authority is also presenting a selection of Emirati works translated into Portuguese, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to sharing the UAE’s cultural achievements with the world.

The authority’s participation in the largest event of its kind in Latin America, which runs until 22nd June, comes as part of Brazil’s celebration of World Book Capitals following the selection of Rio de Janeiro as the World Book Capital for 2025. This prestigious title, which Sharjah held in 2019, recognises the emirate’s global standing in supporting culture and the publishing industry.

Through its pavilion, SBA shed light on the diversity of the cultural movement in the UAE and the wider Arab world, highlighting major achievements in knowledge, literature and publishing. The authority actively engaged in panel discussions and held meetings with publishers, translators and cultural organisations, to strengthen knowledge exchange and expand opportunities for translating works to and from Arabic.

As part of its efforts to build lasting partnerships, SBA invited key players in the publishing industry to take part in the emirate’s leading international initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the Sharjah Publishers Conference, the Sharjah International Library Conference and other prominent global events held throughout the year.

As part of the cultural programme at the book fair, SBA organised a panel discussion titled "The heritage of Arab literature and Sharjah-led new literary movement", which explored the evolution of the Emirati literary landscape and the emirate’s vital contribution to nurturing writers and advancing cultural initiatives.

First held in 1983, the Rio International Book Fair has grown into Brazil’s largest literary festival. Organised by the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL) in collaboration with major publishing houses, the fair attracts hundreds of writers and more than 600,000 visitors each year, serving as a key platform for cultural exchange and the sharing of ideas.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 featured over 2,000 events.