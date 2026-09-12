UAE search and rescue team locates 10 missing people in Nepal

The team located 10 missing individuals, bringing the total found since the mission began to 18.

Search operations are concentrated in Rasuwa, the Trishuli River region, and surrounding affected areas.

Photo credit: WAM

Teams are using drones, aerial surveys, and 3D mapping technologies to identify targeted locations and accelerate rescue efforts.

The arrival of the fifth UAE humanitarian aid aircraft delivered rescue boats, drones, power equipment, and logistical supplies to strengthen Nepalese teams.

Photo credit: WAM

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, emphasized that the UAE continues to work alongside Nepalese authorities, ensuring search and rescue efforts align with field priorities. He noted that the UAE’s support reflects its longstanding commitment to rapid disaster response and humanitarian assistance.

Earlier it was reported, the death toll from devastating flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-China border has climbed to 1,420, while 5,649 people remain missing, according to the latest official figures.