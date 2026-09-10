Death toll from Nepal-China flash floods climbs to 1,420, at least 5,649 missing

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said Thursday that the number of confirmed deaths in the country had risen to 1,377, with 5,130 people still missing, according to an update issued at 11 am local time.

The latest figures showed that 13,656 people have been rescued, while 333 have received treatment at 19 hospitals and 256 have been discharged.

Nepal has mobilized more than 21,000 security personnel, including 8,885 Nepal Army personnel, 7,975 police officers and 4,203 members of the Armed Police Force, for search, rescue and relief operations.

On the Chinese side, the death toll remains at 43, with 519 people missing in the southwestern Xizang Autonomous Region, also known as Tibet, according to the latest official figures.

The combined toll from the disaster therefore stands at 1,420 dead and 5,649 missing.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said Thursday that Nepal Army helicopters had carried out 1,348 flights, while Armed Police Force helicopters had conducted another 272 flights in the affected areas.

Earlier, it was reported that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners had appealed for $49.6 million in emergency funding to assist more than 84,000 people affected by devastating floods and landslides in northern Nepal.