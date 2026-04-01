According to Gulf News, UAE schools have informed Grade 12 students enrolled in the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) that IB final examinations this year will be cancelled.

“Following discussions with the Ministry of Education, the government has decided that IB Diploma and Career-related Programme students will not sit IB examinations and will instead be awarded results using the non-exam contingency measures,” Gulf News quotes from multiple circulars.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) assures families that these results will be respected by the vast majority of universities globally, adding that it is actively communicating with universities around the world to explain the measure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gulf states won’t accept peace without reparations from Iran.