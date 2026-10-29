UAE oil spill: which beaches are closed and what tourists should know

The October 28 announcement said the closure was intended to prevent pollution from reaching Sharjah’s beaches. Specialized teams and relevant authorities are taking measures to protect the coastline, while residents and visitors have been urged to follow official instructions.

UAE authorities: Our beaches are closed due to an oil spill resulting from damage to a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. ▫️ The footage shows the coastline of the emirate of Umm al-Quwain, located 30 km from Sharjah and 120 km from the Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/i4iRVczP0q — Sprinter Press (@Sprinter_Press) October 24, 2026

What caused the pollution?

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the UAE’s monitoring and environmental assessment system detected marine pollution from a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches. The ministry did not identify the vessel or specify what caused the leak in its statement.

The spill also caused odors noticed by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. The ministry said these odors posed no health risks to residents.

Specialized teams, working with local and federal authorities, immediately began containing the pollution and cordoning off affected areas. Cleanup and remediation operations are underway, alongside coastal surveys and environmental assessments to determine the extent of the impact.

🛰🇦🇪 Satellite imagery from this morning (Oct. 24th) reveals an oil spill washing ashore in the UAE. The impact is heavily visible in Al Seanneeah, located just 50km north of Dubai. https://t.co/306ZVOpY9g — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) October 24, 2026

Which beaches are closed?

In Umm Al Quwain, all beaches and coastal areas are temporarily closed. Restrictions will remain until technical teams complete their assessments and identify the measures needed to ensure safety and protect the marine environment.

In Ras Al Khaimah, authorities announced the closure of all public beaches on October 24 until further notice. Residents and visitors were urged to follow official instructions and avoid affected coastal areas.

‼️Beaches in the UAE are closing - an oil spill from one of the marine tankers is approaching Sharjah, according to the emirate's government. https://t.co/xfE5d6ZR5b — Military Summary (@MilitarySummary) October 23, 2026

Oil reached the shoreline of Ras Al Khaimah UAE #uae #rasalkhaimah #Dubai https://t.co/FW91riWV7y — चौधरी निखिल (@the_Nikhil_____) October 26, 2026

In Sharjah, the October 28 announcement covers the city’s beaches. Al Hamriyah Beach had already been temporarily closed on October 23 as a precaution against pollution from the spill. The latest statement does not announce a blanket closure of beaches throughout the emirate.

Separately, Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah was closed for maintenance and improvement works. That closure was not attributed to the spill.

Several hotels and resorts in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah also told Gulf News that beach access and sea swimming were restricted, while pools, restaurants and other facilities continued operating. Guests should confirm the current arrangements directly with their hotel.

Everyone should stop traveling to the UAE ⚠️ The situation is becoming extremely frightening ☢️☣️ Oil pollution is spreading and reaching the beaches of UAE cities, and the situation is nearing catastrophe. https://t.co/WzPU7ZJGGo — ATLAS PULSE (@ATLAS_PULSEe) October 28, 2026

What should tourists do if their beach is closed?

Visitors should respect beach closures and check official updates before heading to the coast. The ministry has urged fishermen and other sea users to follow authorities’ instructions and refrain from fishing in polluted areas.

Travelers already staying at an affected property can contact their hotel to confirm which facilities remain available and ask their tour operator or booking provider about alternative accommodation or changes to travel dates.

Before accepting any changes, guests should request written confirmation of additional charges, cancellation conditions and the facilities available at an alternative property. The official statements reviewed do not announce a general refund or relocation scheme.

Those considering a beach in another emirate should check local authority notices and confirm access with the destination before traveling.

An oil spill from a tanker struck by a projectile has washed over beaches in Umm Al Quwain, UAE, prompting authorities to close beaches and warn fishermen to avoid the Persian Gulf waters off the emirate. https://t.co/mXbbpxcOUW — The New Region (@thenewregion) October 24, 2026

What if you come into contact with oil?

General oil-spill guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises avoiding areas where oil or tar is visible or can be smelled. If oil gets on the skin, wash it off with soap and water. Do not use gasoline or other solvents. Seek medical advice if a rash develops or contamination is difficult to remove. This is general guidance, rather than an advisory issued specifically for the UAE incident.

No reopening dates were provided in the closure announcements reviewed. The UAE ministry has pledged further updates and urged the public to rely on official information and avoid spreading rumors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were struck by drones at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s marine terminal on July 19, 2026, forcing a suspension of loading operations. No casualties were reported.