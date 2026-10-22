Kazakhstan and Chinese company advance $1 billion Kuryk port project

A delegation from Baiterek Holding attended the forum, led by Chairman of the Management Board Rustam Karagoishin. The delegation also included Managing Director Anna Lukina and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan Vladimir Lee.

The forum brought together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions and foreign companies. The plenary session focused on Kazakhstan’s new investment cycle, including attracting long-term capital and implementing projects in the country’s priority economic sectors.

The memorandum, signed by Karagoishin and Guoyou Materials Group Chairman of the Board Yu Boyang, outlines cooperation on the construction of a multifunctional terminal as part of the first phase of Kuryk Port’s development. Baiterek Holding is considering providing comprehensive support for the project through the financing and other instruments available through its subsidiaries.

Guoyou Materials Group specializes in international trade, logistics and supply chain management. Headquartered in Tianjin, China, the group comprises 33 subsidiaries. In Kazakhstan, it operates through Kazakhstan Guoyou Investment, which is implementing a port and logistics project in Mangistau region.

The first phase of the Kuryk project envisages the construction of a multifunctional terminal with an annual cargo handling capacity of 15 million tons, with scope for further expansion.

The development of port infrastructure is expected to increase cargo transportation capacity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and expand domestic exporters’ access to international markets.

The business program will continue with bilateral meetings with foreign partners. In particular, Baiterek Holding’s delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Guoyou Materials Group’s management to discuss the project’s financial model, potential support mechanisms and the next steps toward implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported modernization of loading bridges at Kuryk Port had cut ferry processing times and increased handling capacity.